Anna Maria S. Garcia
1932 - 2020
Anna Maria S. Garcia, 88, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Oct. 2, 2020. Born on Feb. 23, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas where she lived all her life, she was preceded in death by her oldest son, David and her parents, Juan and Hermelinda.

Anna Maria was a Federal employee working Civil Service at Brooks, Lackland, and Kelly AFB. She retired in 1985 after 33 years of service and filled her time with taking care of her husband, volunteering, gardening, and arts and crafts. She loved her flowers and her garden, loved to paint and often displayed her artwork at local events, including the Starving Artist Show, and venues such as Blue Star Arts Complex.

Anna Maria is survived by

her husband, Frank; sons, Frank (Margaret) and

Jacob; daughter-in-law, Amelia, granddaughters, Brittney

and Megan; brother, John; and many extended family and friends.

Visitation will be at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – on Monday, Oct. 12 from 5 PM to 9 PM, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM, limited to 50 people. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Funeral will begin at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Mission Burial Park South – 1700 S.E. Military Dr. 78214




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
