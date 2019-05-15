Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 924-5801
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
Anna Marie Flores


Anna Marie Flores Obituary
September 6, 1946 - May 11, 2019
Anna Marie Flores, age 72, born September 6, 1946, passed away on May 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband: E.R. Flores; and a sister Linda Fuentes, children; Jesus Leo and Antonia Flores, Andrew Flores, John Flores, and Nora and Henry Garcia; grandchildren; Jason, Martha. Michael, Lucia, Joseph Jeannette, Jonathan, Jesus Jr., Sarah, Melanie, Steven, John Jr., Aurora, Adrienne, Thomas, Andrew Flores, Jonathan Cardenas, May Cortinas, Victoria and Fabian Vegas, Bianca and Mike Escamilla and Sirena Espinosa and Chris Santibanez, Edward Miranda Jr and Selena Rodriguez and Henry Garcia, Noah Garcia, Aidan Garcia, Angelina Garcia; great grandchildren; Autumn, Jason Jr., Joshua, Lionel, Christian, Josef, Jonah, Johnny, Jeremiah, Jerialynn, Jasiah, Mia, Alyson, Valarie, Gabriela, Albert, Ariel, Lelani, Emma, Emrie, including four more on the way.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Road. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home with Interment to follow in San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on May 15, 2019
