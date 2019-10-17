Home

Mission Park Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
(210) 698-5252
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Mission Park Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Anna Marie Kennedy Obituary

Anna Marie Kennedy age 87 of San Antonio was called to Heaven on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born in San Antonio to Joseph and Angelina (Arredondo) Stafford and grew up in Mexico City, Mexico.

Upon graduation from high school in Mexico City, she returned to San Antonio where she met and married George Kennedy in 1957. She worked as a Legal Secretary for several attorneys before beginning employment with the Bexar County District Attorney's office for 25 years until retirement. Mrs. Kennedy was a member of the Los Angeles Heights Presbyterian Church and had been an active member of the Pilot International Service Organization. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, James V. Kennedy and Yvonne K. Corson and husband, Kevan; her grandchildren, Melina Denend, Nicole Kennedy, Jamie Haller, Lauren Corson, and Kelly Wallace; her great grandchildren, Katelyn and Zakk Frankovich, Kloey and Brock Strande, Bryson, Addison, and Carson Haller, and Hunter Eckert; her brother, Robert Stafford and wife, Leslie.

SERVICES

Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH-10 West.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 17, 2019
