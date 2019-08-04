|
JULY 29, 2019
Sister Anna Rose Bezner, CDP, entered eternal life on July 29, 2019, at the age of 93. Her parents were Jake and Elizabeth (Wiese) Bezner. Sister Anna Rose was born in Lindsay, Texas, on February 16, 1926. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1946. Sister Anna Rose's life always involved music. Several generations of music students can attest to her love and passion for it.
Sister Anna Rose taught private music lessons in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana during a span of 37 years. She served as principal of various schools in Oklahoma and Texas, including St. Anthony School and St. Martin Hall in San Antonio. She sang in various choirs and assisted in the congregation's Associates Formation Program.
The Rosary is Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 4:00p.m.and the Wake is at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019