August 11, 2019
Anna Snyder passed away peacefully at the age of 94, surrounded by family and friends on August 11, 2019 in Dickinson, Tx. She will be buried at Fort Sam Houston Aug 30, 2019 with Rev. David R. Melville officiating.
Anna was born in 1925 in Pennsylvania. During WWII, she joined the WAF's in Biloxi, MS, where she met her loving husband of 56 years, Rex L. Snyder, who was in pilot training. After Rex passed in 2001, she moved to Air Force Village where she was able to share time with life-long friends. In 2013 she moved to Dickinson, Tx to be close to family.
Anna was a loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother and extended the same care and support to many friends. Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Rex; sisters, Rose, Sue, and Helen and her brother, Charles. She is survived by her son, Russell Snyder MD and his wife Cecilia of League City; granddaughter Holly Ann West and her husband Justin of League City; grandson Clifford Lee Snyder and his wife Nici of Dickinson; great-grandson Elijah Lee; and great-granddaughters Lily Ann and Whitney Kay.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019