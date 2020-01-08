|
|
Mrs. Anna Isabel (Annabelle, nicknamed "Puff") Huebner Shuler, age 95, of Fellsmere, Florida, left this mortal plane on October 7, 2019.
She was a graduate of Yoakum (Texas) High School and Draughton Business College. She worked as an Avon Sales Representative, and a secretary and administrative aide at Frederich Air Conditioning, and two insurance companies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna Shulak North, and Alfred Joe Huebner; a Sister Mildred Shelton of Miami, Florida; , and her husband, George Nixon Shuler Sr. She and her husband enjoyed big band music and dancing. She was previously a resident of Gonzales, Texas for eight years. and San Antonio, Texas for 59 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Her husband served in the Army Air Force in World War II and was a candidate for county Commissioner, Precinct 2, in Bexar County, Texas.
She is survived by her three children, Dianne Carter of Fellsmere, Florida; George Nixon Shuler Jr., of Helena, Arkansas; and Michael Shuler of San Antonio, three grandchildren, Robert Matthew Delashaw of El Cajon, California; John Delashaw, of Bartow, Florida; and Mark Delasha w of Fellsmere, Florida, ten great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great grandchildren.A memorial service was held on November 9, 2019 at Trinity Methodist Church in San Antonio.
She was cremated and her remains were interred atop to her husband's grave in Hochhein, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 8, 2020