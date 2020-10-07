Anne Catherine Williamson Veitch, 80, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on October 3, 2020.

Anne was born on June 29, 1940 in Amarillo, Texas. Growing up the daughter of a U.S. Air Force officer afforded Anne the opportunity to live in many places around the world, including Formosa, Hong Kong, and Japan, as well as in many cities around the U.S. She was a cherished daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, but above all, Anne was endlessly devoted to her husband and family, all of whom adored her.

Anne loved to travel but was also passionate about making her house a home and often decorated with memorable items from her adventures. She particularly loved the many girls' trips taken with her daughters and always made sure they resulted in countless, lasting memories. She lived life to the fullest and brought much joy to her friends and family. Anne was a duplicate bridge player most of her adult life and was a founder or member of several duplicate bridge groups, which gave her the opportunity to spend time with her many bridge playing friends.

Anne was also an ardent dog lover and rescued many through the years, including those that were blind or in ill health. She cared greatly about her community and served as a volunteer and volunteer coordinator with San Antonio Hospice during the 1980s and spent many years on the Dominion Architecture Control Committee.

Anne was preceded in death by her father James E. Williamson and her mother, Anna M. Williamson.

Anne is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Veitch; children, Stephanie Morrison Aaron (Chris), Suzanne Morrison Saathoff (Ward), Catherine Morrison, Kim Veitch Onstott (Chuck), and Greg Veitch; grandchildren, Madeleine Aaron Hall (Chad), Margaret Saathoff Gamboa (Sergio), Benjamin Morrison Aaron (Maggie), Samuel Ward Saathoff (Lauren), Caroline Grace Aaron, Jake Onstott (Emma), and Tyler Onstott; great grandchildren, Harrison Gamboa, Norah Hall, and William Hall.

The family has entrusted Porter Loring North with the arrangements and will have a private celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alamo Area Partners for Animal Welfare (AAPAW) at www.aapaw.org.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with