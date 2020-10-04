1/1
SR. ANNE MARIE BURKE C.C.V.I.
Sister Anne Marie Burke entered into eternal life on September 26, 2020, at the Village of the Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Ireland, March 3, 1948 to Martin and Mary Elizabeth (Lally) Burke.

Sister Anne Marie entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1967 professing her perpetual vows in 1974. She served in the Congregation's heath care and educational ministries. .

Sister Anne Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary Elizabeth (Lally) Burke.

Sister Anne Marie is survived and dearly missed, by her sister: Tina Samuels, her brother: Thomas Burke, and her niece: Anne Marie and by her community the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

Funeral Services will be private. Interment in the Convent Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
