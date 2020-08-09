Anne was born to Lawson and Mary Anne Magruder in Austin, Texas. She died in San Antonio.

She leaves behind her beloved sons, Francis W. Marchand III(Jody), Christopher Marchand (Susan) and grandchildren Natalie Marchand, Christina Marchand, and Peter Marchand. Her siblings Sallie Wood (Charles), Lieutenant General (Retired) Lawson W. Magruder III (Gloria) and Mary Lynne Huckabay (Jimmy) are at a loss without her.

She was always interested in listening and learning from her many nieces and nephews as they grew to be adults.

Anne had a rich, full life. She was an Army daughter, wife and mother and she loved traveling the world using her French language skills. She always had a dog in her life that she adored. She was a teacher, volunteer, and bridge player. In her later years she cared lovingly for her parents as they aged.

Anne had genuine interest and care about others' life events and well-being. Enabled by her exceptional memory, Anne could quickly bridge the past when catching up with people she deeply cared about. Anne's Catholic Faith sustained her throughout her life.

Her family will be ever grateful for the compassionate and loving care provided in her final months by the health care professionals at the Army Residence Community.

Funeral service is pending due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to the ARC Foundation with "Resident Assistance Fund IMO Anne Magruder" in the memo line. Address to: The Army Residence Community, 7400 Crestway, San Antonio, Texas 78239

John 11:25

Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live though they die."