Annelle McGuire was born August 20, 1926 in Fort Worth to LeRoy and Ruth Roquemore and died in Austin on August 19, 2019.
She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and received her masters from Our Lady of the Lake College. She taught in the NE Independent School District for 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, E. R. Mac McGuire and by two of her six children: John Robert and James Dennis McGuire.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Lynn McNallie and her spouse Vic McNallie of Santa Fe NM, by her son Michael McGuire and his spouse Terry of Magnolia Beach TX, by Paul and his spouse Monica of Pflugerville, by Mark and his wife Margaret of San Antonio and by her younger sister Elna Fay Ford of Dallas.
She also leaves by four grand daughters, step grand children and three great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St Francis of Assisi Church at 4210 De Zavala Rd on October 24th at 10am.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019