September 3, 2018
Annette C. Snyder, age 70, stepped out of our lives on September 3, 2018 and into the arms of God. She rests with her mother, father, brother, aunts and uncles who have passed before her.
She worked for 30 plus years at Ft. Sam Houston. She was a highly intelligent woman with a flare for being able to make new friends with any stranger. She traveled across the world, brought home stories to tell our family and those stories and the woman behind them will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her five sisters, Dona Anderson, Roslyn Mealer, Mary Moore, Sandy Fikes and Sheila Clark and one brother, Rusty Snyder.
She was the eldest of eight, with countless nieces and nephews who mourn her passing but rejoice in the knowledge she is no longer suffering.
She was cremated as per her wish and her ashes will be buried at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Del Rio, Texas on April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 27, 2019