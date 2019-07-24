|
|
September 15, 1947 - July 20, 2019
Annette Darlene Hill went to be with the Lord peacefully July 20, 2019 surrounded by family after a valiant fight against Alzheimer's disease. She was born second of 2 children to Warren Truman and MInnie Faye Cavness Yarbrough of Lampasas, Texas, September 15, 1947. She grew up in Lampasas and graduated from Lampasas high school in 1966 where she was Drum Major of the Lampasas Badger Band. She attended the University of Texas in Austin for 3 years and completed her education at the UT Medical Branch in Galveston where she was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy in 1970.
Upon graduation, she moved to San Antonio, Texas where she was Chief Physical Therapist at the brand-new Northeast Baptist Hospital and remained there until 1980. She then left to open her own physical therapy clinic, Northeast Medical Plaza Physical Therapy, where she was owner and therapist for 25 years. Darlene was known for her beautiful smile and irresistible personality which always brought out the best in her patients, employees and everyone she met.
On July 8, 1972 she married Gordon T Hill and later gave birth to 2 children, Courtney Brooke in 1976 and Kelli Michelle in 1983. Darlene loved her work in physical therapy, but mostly she loved raising her daughters and working with them in their twirling and dancing. She loved traveling with her family, skiing, cooking, and decorating. She was especially known for her beautiful Christmas trees.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother T. Hulan Yarbrough. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gordon T Hill, M.D.; daughter Courtney Chamberlain and husband Eric Chamberlain of Fort Worth, TX; daughter Kelli Spence and husband LCDR Robert Spence, USN of Oak Harbor, Washington; and grand-daughters Zianna Chamberlain, Shelby Spence, and Charlotte Spence. A Memorial Service will be held in San Antonio at Sunset North Funeral Home on 901 North Loop 1604 East on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 7 PM with visitation beginning at 6 PM. Graveside service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas, Texas on Saturday July 27 at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on July 24, 2019