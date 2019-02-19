|
|
July 8, 1941 - February 17, 2019
Annette W. Denson, 77, was born on July 8, 1941 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Stella Walters and son, Raymond L. Denson Jr.
Annette is survived by her loving husband, Raymond L. Denson of 58 years; daughter, Sandra Rosales; grandchildren, Jennifer Rosales, Paul- Ray Rosales and great granddaughter, Arabella Castro.
Annette will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5-9p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2019