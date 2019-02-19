Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Denson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette W. Denson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annette W. Denson Obituary
July 8, 1941 - February 17, 2019
Annette W. Denson, 77, was born on July 8, 1941 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Stella Walters and son, Raymond L. Denson Jr.

Annette is survived by her loving husband, Raymond L. Denson of 58 years; daughter, Sandra Rosales; grandchildren, Jennifer Rosales, Paul- Ray Rosales and great granddaughter, Arabella Castro.

Annette will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5-9p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now