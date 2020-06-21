ANNETTE WILLYN WHITMORE
1938 - 2020
Annette Willyn Whitmore born March 14, 1938 passed away on June 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 82. Throughout her life she was an avid gardener and seamstress, most recently creating many items for baptisms and Little Dresses for Africa. She enjoyed being part of the church community, playing piano, singing (although she didn't think she was very good at it) and her many pets over the years. Annette will be remembered most for her generosity and loyalty, and was passionate about helping others.She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Marie Wilks; beloved husband, Henry Beryl Whitmore and sister, Billie Brown. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Whitmore, spouse Denene and their daughter, Hannah Whitmore; stepdaughters, Marilyn "Decie" Turpin and husband Steve and Donna Kurz and husband Doug and their son Justin.

Annette is also survived by her nieces, Cynthia, Judy and nephew, Kerry. We will celebrate and remember later with a gathering.

To see pictures of her throughout life visit the Sunset Memorial Park website.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
