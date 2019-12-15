San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
906 Kentucky Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Cadena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie A. Cadena


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie A. Cadena Obituary

Annie A. Cadena, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away December 10, 2019, at the age of 78.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Concepcion Arias; her brothers, Ramon, Magdaleno, Leonides, Nicolas, Milton Jr., Leonard; sisters, Encarnacion, Antonia, Guadalupe Garcia and Mary.

Annie is survived by her husband of 60 years Homer Cadena; daughters, Jo Ann Garcia (Edward), Nancy Rogers (Dean); son, Homer Joseph Cadena; and sister, Eva Gomez; sisters-in-law, Olga Arias, Yolanda Cadena, Irma Ochoa, Olga Silva; grandchildren, Valerie Frausto (Isidoro), Stephanie Cadena, Fr. Brian Garcia, Zachary Rogers, Andrea Rogers and Sara Garcia; 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Annie was a woman of great and gentle strength; a compassionate heart; a courageous spirit, who cherished her family. An avid Canasta player, she enjoyed fishing, dancing, casinos, road trips, and classical music. She celebrated her Catholic faith as a member of the Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel and inspired by St. Therese of Jesus and St. John of the Cross; an Associate member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Little Flower Conference. She was an active member of the Little Flower parish community, both church and school, for over 55 years.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Porter Loring, 1101 McCullough Ave at 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower, 906 Kentucky Ave, and burial at Cordi-Marian Resurrection Cemetery, 11624 Culebra.

You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now