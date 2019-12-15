|
Annie A. Cadena, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away December 10, 2019, at the age of 78.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Concepcion Arias; her brothers, Ramon, Magdaleno, Leonides, Nicolas, Milton Jr., Leonard; sisters, Encarnacion, Antonia, Guadalupe Garcia and Mary.
Annie is survived by her husband of 60 years Homer Cadena; daughters, Jo Ann Garcia (Edward), Nancy Rogers (Dean); son, Homer Joseph Cadena; and sister, Eva Gomez; sisters-in-law, Olga Arias, Yolanda Cadena, Irma Ochoa, Olga Silva; grandchildren, Valerie Frausto (Isidoro), Stephanie Cadena, Fr. Brian Garcia, Zachary Rogers, Andrea Rogers and Sara Garcia; 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Annie was a woman of great and gentle strength; a compassionate heart; a courageous spirit, who cherished her family. An avid Canasta player, she enjoyed fishing, dancing, casinos, road trips, and classical music. She celebrated her Catholic faith as a member of the Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel and inspired by St. Therese of Jesus and St. John of the Cross; an Associate member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Little Flower Conference. She was an active member of the Little Flower parish community, both church and school, for over 55 years.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Porter Loring, 1101 McCullough Ave at 6:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower, 906 Kentucky Ave, and burial at Cordi-Marian Resurrection Cemetery, 11624 Culebra.
