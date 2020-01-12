San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Annie A. Zuehl


1922 - 2019
Annie A. Zuehl Obituary

Annie A. Zuehl, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 11, 1922 in San Antonio, Texas to Agnes Dylla and Frank J. Appelt and lived in this wonderful city her entire life. She was preceded in death by her husband Adolph M. Zuehl, son Adolph M. Zuehl Jr., daughter-in-law Katherine Zuehl, and granddaughter Elaine Zuehl. Annie is survived by her daughter Carolyn Garner and husband Henry; sons Frank Zuehl and wife Caroline, Leroy Zuehl, Allan Zuehl and wife Lorena; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother Joseph Appelt Sr. and wife Betty; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to San Antonio Botanical Garden in memory of her love for flowers.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
