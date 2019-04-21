|
September 9, 1923 - April 15, 2019
Annie J. Miculka, loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, passed to the Lord on April 15, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1923 at home on a farm near Poth, Texas, to Charles and Marie Schmidt. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brothers (Rudolph, Charlie, and Adolph) and sister (Dorothy) and son-n-laws David Roberts and Dale Rasmussen. Annie is survived by her brother David, her son: Kenneth and wife Gwyn (grandsons Joseph, Benjamin and wife Suzie, and Michael; great grand-children Walter, Becky, Carly, Kohl and wife Sarah and great great- children Benjamin and Peter); daughters; Patricia (grandson Frank and wife Stephanie and granddaughter BeBe and husband Jamie and great granddaughters Ashlyn and Kyleigh), Donna and husband Larry Barr, and Joan and husband John Smith (and grandson Johnny and wife Jennifer; great grandchildren Parker and Julia).
Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019