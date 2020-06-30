ANNIE M. PAZ
1938 - 2020
Annie M. Paz went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020, at the age of 82.

She was born on April 25, 1938 in San Antonio, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rosa and Robert Flores. Annie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Ernest V. Paz; children, Susan Coulter, Gilbert N. Mauricio (Renee), Donna Holguin (Jimmy) and James

Mauricio (Diana); step-children, EJ Paz (Mary), Ernest L. Paz (Nora), Gloria Vail, Evelyn Spearman (Craig) and Martin Paz (Karen); 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mission Burial Park South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
