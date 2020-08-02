Anselmo Martinez, 93, of San Antonio passed away July 18, 2020. Survivors are his children, Sr. Betty Ann Martinez, FMA; Ricardo Martinez (Elizabeth "Liz"), Theresa Adame (Rafael) and John Martin Martinez; 5 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. His wife, Sulema, preceded him in death. His passion in life was music—singing and song writing. He passed this love on to his children, releasing CDs of Tex-Mex music with his son, Jonny. As a Tejano Legend, Anselmo's musical career peaked in mid-1960s. He was inducted into the TTMA Hall of Fame in 1983, The Tejano Museum in Austin in 2010, and recently approached by Tejano Roots of Alice, TX. He was an active member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials: In Memory of Anselmo Martinez, Salesian Sisters, 655 Belmont Ave, Haledon, NJ 07508. Full obituary: guinn-horger.com