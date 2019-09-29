|
November 12, 1926 - September 25, 2019
Anselyn P. Marshall, 92, departed peacefully into rest September 25, 2019 at her home in San Antonio, TX. Mrs. Marshall was born to Ansel and Virginia Putnam in Greenville, SC on November 12, 1926.
Anselyn earned a Master's Degree in Educational Psychology from Furman University and a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Texas. She was a board certified psychologist who dedicated 32 years as a Sociology & Psychology Professor and Department Chair at San Antonio College. She retired in 1995. She absolutely adored her dogs, convertible sports cars and horseback riding. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and loyal friend that will be dearly missed by all.
Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her parents and her son Thomas A. White and is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 46 years, Gilbert Marshall, her sons Mark (Penny) Marshall and Noel Marshall and a host of friends and colleagues from all periods of her life.
A private family inurnment will be hosted by Sunset Memorial Park at a later date. Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019