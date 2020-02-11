|
|
Anthony Daniel Matocha (affectionally known as Coach to friends and family) passed into glory on Friday, February 7, 2020, at The Heights Long¬Term Care Home in Pleasanton at the age of 82.
Born to Gus and Agnes Matocha on January 7, 1938, Danny loved his Lord and Savior and had an earthly love for all sports, especially baseball.
Danny is survived by his wife Martha, his daughter Amanda Matocha Hardy and Steven, and his son Todd Daniel Matocha and wife Kathyryn. His grandchildren are Kyler and Loryn Hardy and Stephen, Evan, Jacob, Meghan and Callum Matocha.
Services are scheduled at Hurley's Funeral Home in Pleasanton on Friday evening, February 14 with family visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 and rosary at 7:00. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, February 15 at the First Baptist Church in Jourdanton at 11 :00. The family has graciously donated his body to University of Texas Medical School for further research in Parkinson's Disease.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Jourdanton Education Foundation, 200 Zanderson, Jourdanton, TX 78026.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2020