Anthony Joseph Shedrock, Sr. at the age of 87 is at eternal rest in his beloved heavenly garden, peacefully passing on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A diligent shepherd of an extensive flock, he is survived and deeply mourned by his wife of 64 years Emma Rose Hermes Shedrock, his siblings Florence Wigley, Helen Morris, and Walter Shedrock and his wife Pat, his children Emma Halsell, Anthony Shedrock, Jr., Gwendolyn Aniol, David Shedrock, Mark Shedrock, and Kay Dyal. Also surviving him is his 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Anthony was born in St. Hedwig, Texas on April 17, 1932 to Mary Dylla Shedrock and Theodore Henry Shedrock. From a sharecropping family, he achieved success in banking for 43 years. He enjoyed caring for his farm, animals and playing with his grandchildren.
Anthony was preceded in death by his brother Theodore Henry Shedrock, Jr. and his sisters Agnes Shedrock, Barbara Jean Shedrock, Ida Mergle, Irene Friedrich, Veronica Dellerman, and Annie Baker.
Visitation will take place Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 PM with the rosary to be recited at 7pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass to begin Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Jerome Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019