University Presbyterian Church
300 Bushnell Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
University Presbyterian Church
Anthony Michel Smith


1942 - 2019
Anthony Michel Smith Obituary
May 5, 1942 - June 4, 2019
Anthony Michel Smith, born May 5th, 1942, to Alvin Lewis Smith and Mary Benson in Camden, New Jersey; died June 4th, 2019, in his adopted city of San Antonio, Texas.

Beloved husband, father baby brother and brother in the spirit, Anthony Michel Smith died at the age of 77. He was blessed with a full and productive life rich in faith, love, and discovery. His passion was for his enduring and persistent faith, for his family and for his numerous friends. He amazed others by fulfilling his curiosity about so much around him, his interest and tastes were eclectic and surprising.
Most of all he displayed abundant compassion for all around him whatever their status in life.]

He is survived by wife Cynthia T Smith, sons Lawton M Smith and Marc A Smith, soon to be daughter-in-law Lydia Elena Santos, siblings Walter Smith, Letitia, Martin, William Smith (wife Beverly Smith), Charlotte Davis and Barbara Smith.

He served a career of 22 years and then as a professional Occupational Therapist for about 25 years.

Worship service to be held at University Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 13th at 10:30.

In lieu of flowers please donate to https://www. stopsarcoidosis.org/ or https://txkidney.org/.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
