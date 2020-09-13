San Antonio- Anthony (Tony) Varwig (55) went to the Lord August 28th 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Larry Varwig (father), Laura Sue (Lent) Blain (mother), Sue Gallese (sister) and his beloved twins.

Tony was born on January, 12th 1965 in Cleveland Ohio. He was a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker at Takumi INC in San Antonio. Tony worked hard to get his apprenticeship and was very proud of his achievements.

Tony enjoyed going to the beach, surfing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved watching sports, the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and San Antonio Spurs.

He is survived by his siblings Lawrence (Therese) Varwig, Thomas Varwig, and Linda Heilig. As well as nieces and nephews, Samantha Heilig, Jason, Jennifer, and Nathan Varwig. His best friend Martha Varwig, and many Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

There will be no services held, he will be cremated.

DW Brooks Funeral Home of San Antonio was in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society.