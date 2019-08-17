|
January 5, 1954 - August 6, 2019
Anthony Vincent Carlo, born in Utica, New York, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by family, close friends, and his San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) brothers. Anthony was an active-duty SAPD officer who had served over 25 years on the Department. Prior to his local service, Anthony retired from the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1993, following a decorated career as a USAF security police officer and then a USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) Pararescueman (PJ). He is survived by his wife Juliana and his daughter Caitlin, and his sister Mary Therese Bertke. A rosary will be held in Anthony's memory on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78216. Visitation will begin at 6:30 pm, and the rosary will begin promptly at 7 pm. Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, at 10 am, followed by interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209, at 1 pm. A reception will be held immediately following the service.
I n lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The 100 Club of San Antonio (https://www.100clubsa.org/) or the Sarcoma Foundation of America (https://www. curesarcoma.org/). Guestbook available at missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 17, 2019