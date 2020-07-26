Antoinette E. Moczygemba of San Antonio went to be with the Lord on Friday July 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 87, born March 1, 1933 in Kosciusko, Texas to John and Lucy (Wiatrek) Dugi, Antoinette worked for Luby's Cafeteria in McCreless Mall, Baptist Health System in Housekeeping and at Snoga's Bar B-Q.

Antoinette is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: John Moczygemba, Son: Patrick, Daughters: Diana and Patricia, Son in law: Carl Dennis. Her brothers; Julian (Frances) Dugi, Archie (Evangeline) Dugi, Stephen (Mary) Dugi, August (Emmerence) Dugi, Sisters: Virginia (Frank) Korzekwa, Magdalen (Claude) Kowalik.

Antoinette is survived by her Daughters: Cathy Dennis, Laura (Andrew) Blandford, Daughter-in-law: Leslie Edgerton, Grandchildren: Chris (Leslie) Dennis, Amy (Maverick) Lewis, Steven (Carol) Kocurek Jr., Jennifer (Matt) Delgado, Richard Moczygemba, Step Grandsons: Chane (Brittany) Blandford, Andrew (Jennifer) Blandford, Great Granddaughter: Emma Rae Lewis, Step Great Grandsons: Casen, Holt, Drew, Weston Blandford.

The family would like to give a special thank you to family friend and care provider Luz Guerra.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Dellcrest Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Kosciusko, Texas.