1/
ANTOINETTE E. MOCZYGEMBA
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTOINETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Antoinette E. Moczygemba of San Antonio went to be with the Lord on Friday July 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 87, born March 1, 1933 in Kosciusko, Texas to John and Lucy (Wiatrek) Dugi, Antoinette worked for Luby's Cafeteria in McCreless Mall, Baptist Health System in Housekeeping and at Snoga's Bar B-Q.

Antoinette is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: John Moczygemba, Son: Patrick, Daughters: Diana and Patricia, Son in law: Carl Dennis. Her brothers; Julian (Frances) Dugi, Archie (Evangeline) Dugi, Stephen (Mary) Dugi, August (Emmerence) Dugi, Sisters: Virginia (Frank) Korzekwa, Magdalen (Claude) Kowalik.

Antoinette is survived by her Daughters: Cathy Dennis, Laura (Andrew) Blandford, Daughter-in-law: Leslie Edgerton, Grandchildren: Chris (Leslie) Dennis, Amy (Maverick) Lewis, Steven (Carol) Kocurek Jr., Jennifer (Matt) Delgado, Richard Moczygemba, Step Grandsons: Chane (Brittany) Blandford, Andrew (Jennifer) Blandford, Great Granddaughter: Emma Rae Lewis, Step Great Grandsons: Casen, Holt, Drew, Weston Blandford.

The family would like to give a special thank you to family friend and care provider Luz Guerra.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Dellcrest Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Kosciusko, Texas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dellcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dellcrest Funeral Home
2023 South WW White Road
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-4082
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dellcrest Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved