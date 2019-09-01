|
July 10, 1928 - August 21, 2019
Anton P. Hajek Jr. passed away August 21, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 91 years. Anton Hajek was born in West, Texas on July 10, 1928. He was the second of three children of the late Anton and Agnes Hajek. In June of 1951, Anton married Barbara Ann Richter and together they raised four children. He is survived by his wife Barbara Ann, sons Anton Paul Hajek, III and his wife Mary Ann Tehas Hajek; David Brian Hajek; daughters Sharon Hajek Hendricks and husband Raymond D. Hendricks; Lisa Ann Hajek Forrester and husband John D. Forrester; granddaughter Elizabeth Rene Hajek. He is predeceased by his grandson, Anton Paul Hajek IV.
Anton attended Brackenridge High School and graduated from the University of Texas with a BBA degree. He later completed his work for Teacher Certification at St. Mary's University and obtained his MEd from Our Lady of the Lake University.
After graduating from the University of Texas, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War and after thirty-two years, retired from the Air Force Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel. He retired from his position as Budget Officer for the San Antonio Air Material Area in 1988. Anton was a member of the Oblate Associates. He was also a member of the International Order of the Alhambra and in 1993 served as the Grand Commander of Bejar Caravan No. 56. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
TUESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 3, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 4, 2019
10:00 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
600 OBLATE DRIVE
Fr. Christopher Munoz will officiate. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow at Paesanos Restaurant 1604, 3622 Paesanos Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78231. Anton requested that prayers be said for the repose of his soul with God. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Research (www.michaeljfox.org)
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019