Antonia "Toni" Pratt Bell, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in San Antonio, Texas, with her beloved sister at her side, after a lengthy illness. Toni was born August 24, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Leonard Cleasby Pratt, Jr. and Joan Wallworth Pratt. She aspired to be a concert pianist and graduated from the music program at the University of Michigan in 1969 with a major in music and a minor in journalism and radio and television.At the age of 22, Toni moved to Honolulu for six years, then to San Diego where she worked as an ad agency account executive. In 1981, she relocated to San Antonio and was hired at Ed Yardang and Associates. As a successful and highly regarded Media strategist, Toni was well positioned by 1983 to form her own agency, Media Rare. She led this first woman-owned Buying Service in the southwest for over 23 years, engaging with many prestigious clients such as Frost Bank, CPS Energy, The Center for Disease Control and HEB. Through the years she worked alongside San Antonio advertising industry's brightest luminaries. Several employees and associates have expressed gratitude for her training and respect for her wisdom. After selling Media Rare, Toni continued to consult in marketing and media as Bell Consulting. Toni served for many years as a valued board member of The Low Vision Resource Center and Owl Radio, an organization which informs, educates, and improves the quality of life for the blind.

Toni enjoyed travelling with her YaYa sisters - Caroline Devine, Sharon Blankenship and Chancey Blackburn - to favorite places like Italy, Laguna Niguel and Monterey, CA and San Miguel de' Allende in Mexico. She also took much joy in socializing puppies in the Department of Defense Military Working Dogs Breeding Program at Lackland Air Force Base. She was grateful to be able to keep two the puppies who 'failed' out of the program because they preferred to chase squirrels. She was preceded in death by her husband of 10 years, Charles Kenneth 'Ken' Bell, Jr., step-son Kenny Bell, and grandson, Bryan Engler. She is survived by her sister, Allison Fallin; nieces Hillary Torres and Nancy Koke and their families; sister-in-law, Nancy McCreary; step-daughter Tracy Bell Parlin (Philip) and grandchildren Courtney Spence, Clayton Parlin, and Callie Parlin; step-daughter Kristan Bell and grandchildren Taylor Aldridge and Samantha Engler. She will be buried at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston, Texas alongside her husband, Ken. A celebration of Toni's life is planned to be held in San Antonio in the Summer of 2021. The family would like to thank her many caregivers, especially her primary caregiver, April Ramon. Donations to honor Toni's life may be made to The Low Vision Resource Center and Owl Radio at https://www.owlradio.org/support-us.