Antonia P. Beltran, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend was called home by our Lord peacefully on December 15th, 2019 at the young age of 90. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Beltran and son Robert Beltran, Jr. Antonia was her grandchildren's biggest fan. She was loved by family and friends everywhere. Antonia loved to have a great time, her San Antonio Spurs, to DANCE, glow sticks and all! She is survived by her children, Arlene Beltran, Sandra Dee Garcia and husband Felipe, Norma Jean Herrera and husband Adrian, Rose Marie Diaz and husband David, Mary Jane Perez and husband Sergio, niece Sylvia Velez and husband Steve; 16 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; brother, Antonio Perez, sister Victoria Cortez.
Visitation will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on January 6th at 5 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on January 7th for 10:00 a.m. mass of catholic burial to be celebrated at St. Leo's the Great Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020