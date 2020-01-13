Home

Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
(210) 624-2428
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Camero Funeral Home - VON ORMY
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
Antonia E. Medellin


1927 - 2020
Antonia E. Medellin Obituary

Antonia E. Medellin born September 2, 1927 to Baltazar Espinoza and Filomena Castillo Espinoza in Charlotte, Texas passed away in San Antonio, Texas on January 9, 2020 at the age of 92 years.

Mrs. Medellin was preceded in death by her husband, Clemente; son, Carlos; brothers, Natividad, Domingo, Pioqinto; sisters, Victoriana, Maria, and Socorro. Mrs. Medellin is survived by her children, Maria (Manuel), Rita (Isidro), Ruben (Belinda), Margie (Arturo), Rudy (Delores), and Esther (Jose); 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mrs. Medellin loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed sewing and embroidering, crossword puzzles, watching television, and lottery tickets.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Camero Funeral Home.

A Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday Evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Camero Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Camero Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.camerofuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Jan. 13, 2020
