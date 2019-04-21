|
August 10, 1924 - February 3, 201 9
Antonia Robles Sarabia born in Leming, Texas on August 10, 1924; went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019 at the age of 94. Antonia (affectionately known as "GG" by her family) was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her home was always filled with love as the family grew and gathered through the years. Spending time with family was most important to her. She left a spiritual legacy for her family. Antonia is preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymundo, and her six brothers and sister. She is survived by her children: Ben, Paul, Mary, Ray and Sylvia, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
