ANTONIA SALAS GONZALEZ
1926 - 2020
Antonia Salas Gonzalez, born July 5th, 1926, passed away on August 4th, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her sons Joseph F. Gonzalez Jr and Steven S. Gonzalez, her parents Gabriel and Vita Salas, and siblings Maria Gonzalez, Consuelo Vela, Janie Pizzini, Eva Bustos, and Frank Salas. She is survived by her children Dahlia S. Gonzalez and Ruben S. Gonzalez; Grandchildren; Abel J. Rodriguez, Elliot I. Rodriguez, Leslie R. Howard, Venus Barrera, Ruben M. Gonzalez, Crystal A. Trevino, Kristine K. Gonzalez and Steven S. Gonzalez Jr., great grandchildren; Jason Rodriguez, Justin Rodriguez, Kaitlin Rodriguez, Joshua Rodriguez, Evelyn Altaffer, Jack Howard, Liliana Antuna, Emri Rodriguez, Isabella Barrera, Elizabeth Barrera, David Barrera, Alyssa Trevino, Aiden Trevino, Allison Trevino, and Gabriel Rodriguez, great great grandchildren; Brendin Rodriguez, Marcus Rodriguez, Olivia Rodriguez, Taylor Rodriguez and Nora Rodriguez. She devoted her life to God, family, and her husband Felipe Gonzalez. A Visitation will take place 5pm to 9pm, with a Prayer Service to be recited at 7:00pm on August 31st, 2020 and Chapel Service at 10:00 am on September 1st, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. Interment will follow at 11:30am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
AUG
31
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
SEP
1
Service
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
SEP
1
Interment
11:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
