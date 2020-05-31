Antonio E. Banuelos Jr., 81, was a family man who devoutly served the Lord every single day of his life.He peacefully entered eternal rest with thunder, lightning and beautiful rain surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He often spoke that he would enter Heaven with a fanfare and it was the Lord's Will that he did. Antonio was a devout Catholic, loving husband, nurturing father and grandfather, and the quintessential gentleman. He was born in Tepechitlan, Zacatecas, Mexico April 1, 1939. He was no stranger to struggles and hard work, however with his strong faith; his family was blessed with what they needed to get by. He married the love of his life, Tommie G. Banuelos on April 29, 1968 and was a devoted husband for 52 years and loved spending time with her such as many trips to the casino. Antonio was a master at sales and held a successful career selling pre-arrangement funeral services to families.He was passionate about his work and truly believed it was a calling to continue to spread the Lord's word and ensuring that families were prepared during these difficult times. He took pride in achieving Presidential sales year over year and recognized for his efforts to the company until he retired.Antonio was a servant of the Lord for over 40 years at St. Paul's Catholic Church. He was honored to serve many roles in the parish as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, taking communion to the home bound, member of the Pastoral Council, Usher and Nocturnal Adoration ministry. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and was a Charter member that started the Parish chapter. He was committed to opening the church doors every day and helping to serve daily mass until he could no longer do it.Antonio was a passionate, strong-willed, and respected man who offered his advice whether you expected it or not."God will always bless you if you are faithful" were the words often spoken by him as he only wanted the best for everyone in his life. He was a very giving person to his brothers and sisters and anyone that he came across.He went out of his way to lend a helping hand and give people the opportunity to get ahead in life. He loved his family fiercely and it was often said by many that his Daughter and Grandsons were his pride and joy.He is survived by his best friend and wife of 52 years, Tommie G. Banuelos, Iris Yvonne Banuelos-Estevez (daughter), Gabriel Elijah Estevez, Thomas Ezekiel Estevez (grandsons), 4 sisters- Lupe Gonzales Rivera, Franchesca Banuelos, Alicia Proo, Maria Del Rosario Banuelos Padua, 2 brothers- Jorge J. Banuelos, Salvador Banuelos and numerous brother and sisters in law, nephews, and nieces.All services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in San Antonio, TX.Viewing will be held on June 1 starting at 5:30 pm. Rosary at 7:00 pm.Mass will be held on June 2 at 11 am. Masks are required and maximum of 100 visitors at a time.