Antonio C. Saldivar III passed away on July 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 79. He was born in Cotulla, Texas on February 23, 1941 to his parents, the late Antonio Jr. and Rosita Saldivar.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Maria; and his 3 siblings.

Antonio leaves his memory to his sons, Mario (Belinda), Jesus (Cynthia Lynn), and Saul; his grandchildren, Selina, Jesse, Stephanie, Jessica and Slayde; his great-grandchildren, Marcus, Caleb, Samuel, Genesis, Tony, Bella and Jesse Jr.; his great-great-grandchildren, Addison Grace Gonzales and Camila Gonzales.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Road 78237 – will be limited to 50 people in the building at a time.

The Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14 from 5 to 9 PM, with a Celebration Service at 7 PM. On Wednesday, July 15, the Chapel Service will begin at 11 AM, with Burial to follow at San Jose Burial Park – 8235 Mission Road 78214. Face coverings will be required at all times.