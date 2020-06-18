ANTONIO ESPINOZA
1959 - 2020
Antonio Espinoza, loving husband, father and grandfather was born January 17, 1959 in Phoenix, Arizona and went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020 at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Hope. Antonio is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Helen Espinoza; daughters, Lena Morales and husband Chris, Christina Espinoza; son, Antonio Espinoza Jr.; grandchildren, Cyrus Gonzales, Kaylee Gonzales, Alexis Gonzales, Eliana Gonzales; sisters, Rosa, Felicia, Hope, Gloria, Mary Jane, Angie, Estella; brother, Juan and numerous other loving family members and friends. SERVICESChapel services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
