|
|
October 6, 1940 - April 12, 2019
Antonio G. Enriquez born in San Antonio, Texas on October 6, 1940; went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019; at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his parents Pedro and Concepcion Enriquez and son Antonio Jr. Survivors include his beloved wife Stella Y. Enriquez of 57 years, loving daughters Yolanda Enriquez and Rebecca Martinez (Tony), grandchildren, Tanya Perales (Joey), Brittany Figueroa, Skylar & Ethan Martinez.
He is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren Tony, Tommy and Jailyn Perales, sisters Connie Casias and Carmen Pena and brother Phillip Enriquez.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grand father, brother and friend.
His legacy will continue to carry on and forever live within our hearts.
Visitation will begin on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with a procession from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the tribute section.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019