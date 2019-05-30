|
|
November 11, 1933 - May 26, 2019
Antonio Gomez beloved husband, father and grandfather entered God's Kingdom Sunday, May 26, 2019. He joins his father Antonio Macias Gomez; mother Francisca Alvarado Gomez; brothers Tomas D. Gomez, Felipe "Jesse" Gomez, Carlos Gomez; sister, Elodia Jasso and his daughter, Cynthia A. O'Neil.
Antonio was born on November 11, 1933 in San Antonio.
Antonio served his country in the United States Army for 28 years during the Vietnam and Korean wars. In the midst of devastation, he built an orphanage to offer hope and a future for the children there.
He graduated from Southwest Texas State University and was an educator for over 25 years at Tulane University, Alamo Heights High School and San Antonio Independent School District.
Antonio loved his family. He was a generous & selfless man who will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Heaven only knows how many people's lives he touched. He was always willing to lift others up and extend a helping hand. From his own family, to the students he taught, to the family friends he's helped improve their lives, all who were fortunate enough to have this man in their lives were truly blessed.
Antonio married the love of his life, Nora Grace Benavides on May 7, 1955 and together they raised four sons and five daughters.
Antonio leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Nora B. Gomez; 4 Sons; 4 Daughters; 27 Grandchildren; 20 Great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home (1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218) on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5pm - 7:30pm. Funeral services will be held at Sunset Funeral Chapel on Monday, June 3rd at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019