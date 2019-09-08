|
|
April 30, 1962 - September 4, 2019
Antonio Jonathan Gomez, born April 30, 1962 in New Orleans, LA, passed away on September 4, 2019 at the age of 57. He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Gomez and his sister, Cynthia O'Neil. Antonio is survived by his loving wife, Betty Gomez; children, Antonio J. Gomez (Crystal), Matthew J. Gomez (Monique), Kristin Gomez; and mother Nora B. Gomez; siblings, Deborah Vega (Paul), Charles A. Gomez (Lisa), Annette Ricondo (Richard), Samuel B. Gomez, Peggy L. Leos (Joe), Laurie A. Martinez (Christopher), Thomas M. Gomez; grandchildren, Madison Gomez, Audrina Gomez, Makayla Gomez, Julian Gomez, Gavin Gomez, Jaydah Anabelle Pompa, Jake Gomez, Scarlett Suarez.
Tony loved his wife, family and friends with more than words, always being there to help anyone in need. He had a generous heart and extended a helping hand to countless strangers and family. Tony was loud, funny and usually said what everyone else was thinking. He loved to fish through the night, a love he shared with his father, kids and grandkids. He married the love of his life, Betty Jane Aguillon on July 31, 1981. Together they raised two sons and a daughter. Tony adored his grandchildren until his last breath.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019