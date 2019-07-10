|
August 5, 1944 - July 5, 2019
Antonio O. Islas, 74, beloved brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather has gone to be with his Lord on July 5, 2019. We rejoice in knowing he is with his beloved wife Teresa C. Islas. He is survived by 7 daughters; Alma Islas, Maria Teresa Heredia, Barbara Islas, Margaret Sillas, Yolanda Tristan, Amelia Islas, and Dayna Coy; 16 grand- children and 19 great- grandchildren; brother Roy Islas, sisters, Elvira Chavez, Maria Escobero, Lencha Barbosa and many extended family and friends. He was a lifetime member of El Buen Samaritano U.M.C. He was known for his humor, unfailing faith, and musical talents. His faithfulness in our Lord was an example to all. Antonio always put a smile on everyone's face, and never hesitated to help anyone in need. We would like to thank everyone who contributed into giving Antonio O. Islas the proper farewell he deserved.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Chapel from 5:30pm - 7pm. The prayer service will begin at 7pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Chapel at 10am. Resting place at San Fernando Cemetery II. For personal acknowledg- ment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019