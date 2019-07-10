Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Islas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio O. Islas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio O. Islas Obituary
August 5, 1944 - July 5, 2019
Antonio O. Islas, 74, beloved brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather has gone to be with his Lord on July 5, 2019. We rejoice in knowing he is with his beloved wife Teresa C. Islas. He is survived by 7 daughters; Alma Islas, Maria Teresa Heredia, Barbara Islas, Margaret Sillas, Yolanda Tristan, Amelia Islas, and Dayna Coy; 16 grand- children and 19 great- grandchildren; brother Roy Islas, sisters, Elvira Chavez, Maria Escobero, Lencha Barbosa and many extended family and friends. He was a lifetime member of El Buen Samaritano U.M.C. He was known for his humor, unfailing faith, and musical talents. His faithfulness in our Lord was an example to all. Antonio always put a smile on everyone's face, and never hesitated to help anyone in need. We would like to thank everyone who contributed into giving Antonio O. Islas the proper farewell he deserved.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Chapel from 5:30pm - 7pm. The prayer service will begin at 7pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Chapel at 10am. Resting place at San Fernando Cemetery II. For personal acknowledg- ment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now