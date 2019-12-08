San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Peter Prince Of The Apostles Catholic Church
111 Barilla
San Antonio, TX
1940 - 2019
Antonio Pedraza Obituary

Antonio Pedraza, age 79, born in Morelia, Mexico, ended his battle with pancreatic cancer, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. On November 27, 2019, God reached down, declared him the winner, and took him to his everlasting reward.

Antonio was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Pedraza Rojas; mother, Maria del Carmen Castillo de Pedraza; and sister, Josefina. Antonio is survived by his best friend and wife of 54 years, Luz Maria de Lourdes de Pedraza; their two devoted sons, Antonio and his wife Patricia, Roberto and his wife Lorena; his grandchildren, Sofia, Antonio, Alexandra, Natalya, and Ava Pedraza; and his siblings, Alicia, Maria Eugenia, Guadalupe, Leticia, and Roberto Pedraza Castillo.

Due to his deep devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, his mass and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 6:30 P.M. at St. Peter Prince of the Apostle's. 111 Barilla Pl, San Antonio, TX 78209.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking to consider donations to the PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK as https://www.pancan.org/ways-to-give/

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
