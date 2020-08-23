Antonio Saldaña passed away at the age of 62 in San Antonio, TX on August 13, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1958 in Lubbock, TX to Guadalupe and Juanita Saldaña. He preceded in death by his mother; daughter: Araseli Charo, sister: Rose Luna and brother: Francisco Saldaña. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Graciela Saldaña; daughters: Erika Saldaña-Tinajero (Hugo), Lydia Saldaña; grandchildren: Alejandro Saldaña-Tinajero, Valerie Tinajero, Ella Charo, Ezra Baeza and a future grandson Baeza coming in January 2021 and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Antonio was a loving, caring Christian man who devoted his life to the lord. He was a definition of a family man. He adored his children and his grandchildren. He was so proud of who they were becoming. Antonio was taken too soon from us but we will never forget the light brought into our lives. He was a loving husband, father and PoPo who will be greatly missed.

A visitation for Antonio will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 6pm-9pm and the next day from 5pm-9pm with a prayer service at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2pm at the funeral home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.