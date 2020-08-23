1/1
Antonio Saldaña
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Antonio Saldaña passed away at the age of 62 in San Antonio, TX on August 13, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1958 in Lubbock, TX to Guadalupe and Juanita Saldaña. He preceded in death by his mother; daughter: Araseli Charo, sister: Rose Luna and brother: Francisco Saldaña. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Graciela Saldaña; daughters: Erika Saldaña-Tinajero (Hugo), Lydia Saldaña; grandchildren: Alejandro Saldaña-Tinajero, Valerie Tinajero, Ella Charo, Ezra Baeza and a future grandson Baeza coming in January 2021 and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Antonio was a loving, caring Christian man who devoted his life to the lord. He was a definition of a family man. He adored his children and his grandchildren. He was so proud of who they were becoming. Antonio was taken too soon from us but we will never forget the light brought into our lives. He was a loving husband, father and PoPo who will be greatly missed.

A visitation for Antonio will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 6pm-9pm and the next day from 5pm-9pm with a prayer service at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2pm at the funeral home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Interment
Sunset Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved