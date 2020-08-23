1/1
Antonio Sustaita Sr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our loving father, Antonio Sustaita Sr, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 with family at his side on August 15, 2020 in Boerne, Texas.

Antonio was born December 10, 1939 in Edcouch, Texas to Jesus and Fransisca Sustaita. He had a long Air Force career, including two Vietnam tours, earning numerous commendations including a Bronze Star. He retired from Wilford Hall Medical Center after making significant contributions in several departments.

Antonio is survived by his children: Michelle Sustaita Martinez (Abraham), Elizabeth Sustaita Monney (Chuck), Jesse Sustaita (Michelle), David Sustaita, Antonio Sustaita Jr; numerous siblings and dear grandchildren.

We are forever grateful for our father, the way he selflessly put others first and loved with all he had. He was full of life, enjoyed barbequing, playing harmonica and guitar, feeding his deer and spending time with family.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, August 27th anytime from 6-9pm at Mission Park North Funeral Home, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr, San Antonio, Texas 78230. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Fisher House (www.fisherhouse.org), where Antonio spent many years volunteering. To express condolences visit www.missionparks.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved