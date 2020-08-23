Our loving father, Antonio Sustaita Sr, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 with family at his side on August 15, 2020 in Boerne, Texas.

Antonio was born December 10, 1939 in Edcouch, Texas to Jesus and Fransisca Sustaita. He had a long Air Force career, including two Vietnam tours, earning numerous commendations including a Bronze Star. He retired from Wilford Hall Medical Center after making significant contributions in several departments.

Antonio is survived by his children: Michelle Sustaita Martinez (Abraham), Elizabeth Sustaita Monney (Chuck), Jesse Sustaita (Michelle), David Sustaita, Antonio Sustaita Jr; numerous siblings and dear grandchildren.

We are forever grateful for our father, the way he selflessly put others first and loved with all he had. He was full of life, enjoyed barbequing, playing harmonica and guitar, feeding his deer and spending time with family.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, August 27th anytime from 6-9pm at Mission Park North Funeral Home, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr, San Antonio, Texas 78230. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Fisher House (www.fisherhouse.org), where Antonio spent many years volunteering. To express condolences visit www.missionparks.com.