Antony D. "Tony" Castillo

Antony D. "Tony" Castillo Obituary

Antony D. "Tony" Castillo was born July 26, 1936 and passed away April 11, 2020 at home peacefully with his family. He is preceded by his eldest son, Mark Anthony, parents Mariano & Irene Castillo and three brothers and sister. Survived by his wife, Irene N., sons, Chris (Annette), Roman (Michelle), Greg (Melissa) and grandchildren Mark Anthony, Alyssa Marie, Matthew Alexander, Austin Caleb, Olivia Joy and Isabella Grace. Due to the current situation there are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Easter Seals 2203 Babcock, San Antonio, TX 78229, St. Vincent de Paul and Haven for Hope.

Please sign the guest book online www.missionparks.com

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
