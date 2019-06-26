|
|
March 4, 1974 - June 21, 2019
Aracely Tapia Hernandez was joined with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 21, 2019, at the age of 45, She was born in San Antonio, TX on March 4, 1974. She enjoyed RVing with her family, especially to Blanco State Park. She and her husband were members of the Ambassadors for Jesus Christ motorcycle club. Baking was also a favorite pastime. Aracely was great supporter of the Memorial High School Band Boosters and athletics. She is loved and will be missed by her husband of 23 years, Glenn Ray Hernandez; her children, Osanette, Ray Anthony, Samuel J. and Angela LaBelle Hernandez; her parents, Nazario and Carmen Tapia; a brother, Mario Alberto Tapia (Roberta); her beloved pet, Max; extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, with an Evening Service at 7 p.m. Family and friends will meet the following morning, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at El Sendero Assembly of God, 5408 Daughtry Drive, 78238, for Viewing from 8:30 a.m to 10 a.m.. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m., and Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park-South.
Published in Express-News on June 26, 2019