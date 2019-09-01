Home

MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Wake
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Praise Cathedral COGIC
5895 Binz-Engleman Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Archie Ben "Ab" Walter Obituary
June 25, 1931 - August 25, 2019
Archie Walter was born June 25, 1931 in Beaumont, Texas and passed away August 25, 2019 at his home in Adkins, Texas. He was born to the union of the late William and Virginia Hayes Walter.

Archie attended school in Beaumont, Texas. The family moved to San Antonio in 1949. He owned and operated Archie Walter Asphalt Paving Company in San Antonio, Texas for many years.

A visitation will be held from 5:00PM-8:00PM with a wake service beginning at 6:00PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at MeadowLawn Funeral Home, 5611 E. Houston St., San Antonio, Tx. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00AM Saturday, September 7th at Praise Cathedral COGIC, 5895 Binz-Engleman Rd. San Antonio, Tx. with interment to follow at MeadowLawn Memorial Park.

To leave a note for the family please go to www.meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019
