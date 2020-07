He was born on Feb. 8th 1932 and has joined his wife Bobbie and son Harry White in God's Graces. He was born in Moundsville W VA to Harry and Verna White. He retired twice in his 88 years. Once as Sr. MSGT of the USAF and served two tours in Vietnam. He also retired from Toyota in SA, TX.

Archie is survived by his three daughters Helene, Natalie and Francine along with his two step daughters Paula and Rita, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.