Ardell â€œRedâ€ Sjolander Obituary

CMSGT Ardell "Red" Sjolander, USAF (Ret.), age 85, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Red was born March 14, 1934 to Dorothy and Carl Rubin Sjolander in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Red served 27 years in the Air Force and had assignments in Okinawa, England, Germany, Vietnam and Texas. He retired from the Air Force in 1979 and made San Antonio his home. Red was preceded in death by Mary Grace Sjolander, his parents, and brother Roger. He is survived by his sister Cheri Peterson; his children: Weaver Sjolander, Michael Sjolander, Ronald Sjolander, Laura Hernandez; grandchildren: Nicole Sjolander, Stephanie Hernandez, Gina Hernandez, Paul Hernandez and great grandchildren: Shelby, Jerry, Olivia, Lilah, Anna, Wyatt Grace, and Cesar. SERVICE: 11:15 a.m. on 12/19/2019 at Fort Sam Houston.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
