January 25, 1925 - August 16, 2019
Ardell Weber, age 94, passed away on Friday evening, August 16th, surrounded by her family. She was born January 25th, 1925, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, and is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jim Weber, as well as her parents, sister and brother. Ardell is survived by her 4 children, Tim Weber, Laurie Harris (Don), Todd Weber (Leslie), Jill Arnold (Rusty), 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Upon moving to the San Antonio area in 1971, the Webers settled into the city of Castle Hills where she was very involved in the community and attended Wayside Chapel. Her greatest love, however, was the love she had for her family. This legacy of love will forever fill her family's hearts and homes.The family would like to thank the staff at both Brookdale Hamilton Wolfe and Kindred Hospice for the care they provided.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, the 21st at 1:00pm, at Wayside Chapel, 1705 NW Loop 410. Memorials may be made in her memory, to Wayside Chapel or to The Cancer Society.
