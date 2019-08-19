Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayside Chapel Efc
1705 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78213
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wayside Chapel
1705 NW Loop 410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardell Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardell Weber


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardell Weber Obituary
January 25, 1925 - August 16, 2019
Ardell Weber, age 94, passed away on Friday evening, August 16th, surrounded by her family. She was born January 25th, 1925, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, and is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jim Weber, as well as her parents, sister and brother. Ardell is survived by her 4 children, Tim Weber, Laurie Harris (Don), Todd Weber (Leslie), Jill Arnold (Rusty), 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Upon moving to the San Antonio area in 1971, the Webers settled into the city of Castle Hills where she was very involved in the community and attended Wayside Chapel. Her greatest love, however, was the love she had for her family. This legacy of love will forever fill her family's hearts and homes.The family would like to thank the staff at both Brookdale Hamilton Wolfe and Kindred Hospice for the care they provided.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, the 21st at 1:00pm, at Wayside Chapel, 1705 NW Loop 410. Memorials may be made in her memory, to Wayside Chapel or to The Cancer Society.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.