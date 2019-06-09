|
|
September 8, 1942 - June 5, 2019
Arlene Joyce Madary went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 5, 2019. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, September 8, 1942.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Amy Simmons and her husband, Tim; Sons Chris and Brian Madary, and grandsons Tyler and Timmy.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and joyfully served her family and friends. Arlene was a vivacious "people person", and never met a stranger. She enjoyed working at Alamo Cement for the past 39 years.
The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Community Bible Church. A Celebration of her life will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you help others that may have a need or as some say "pay it forward".
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019