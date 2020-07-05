1/2
Arlene Marie Schliesing Schirmer
1944 - 2020
Arlene Marie Schliesing Schirmer, age 76, of San Antonio, died on Saturday, June 25, 2020.Born in Santa Rosa Hospital, June 3, 1944 to Weldon P. Schliesing and Marie E. Schliesing. She graduated from St. Gerard Catholic High School, May 1962. Arlene studied art while still in elementary and high school under the late well-known artist, author, and Witti Museum art curator, Cecilia Steinfeldt. She attended San Antonio College, majored in Fine Arts.

Arlene was an accomplished artist by trade. She worked for the San Antonio Light Newspaper and Jorrie Furniture as an advertising artist. Later she worked as a technical illustrator for Hayes International. Arlene entered Civil Service employed at Fort Sam Houston and Brooks AFB as a medical illustrator. Then she moved on to Randolph AFB as a CAD operator until retirement.

Arlene married the love of her life, Henry (Buck) Schirmer III, June 1, 1985 at Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Antonio. She is survived by her siblings and spouses Thomas G. and Ouida Schliesing of Uvalde; Robert D. Schliesing and wife Susie of Utopia; Loraine T. Blount and husband W. Vernon Blount of New Braunsfels, and step brother Robert J. Simon and wife Patty of Houston, plus nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her good friends Ronald Stinson and Kathy Hodgin. She was preceded in death by her parents, step mother Mina Simon Schliesing and brother Ronald W. Schliesing and her husband Henry (Buck) Schirmer III.

We thank the medical staff of Generous Hospice especially Lilliana (nurse) Mike (case worker) and Lilliana (Chaplain). Special thanks to Paulina, the care giver, who offered much patience and love to Arlene.

FUNERAL SERVICESATURDAY- JULY 11, 20209:30 A.M.ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH502 E. NUEVA

Interment in San Fernando Cemetery No. 3.Memorials may be made to: St. John's Lutheran Church in Memory of Arlene.

www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
09:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
July 2, 2020
Arlene always greeted me with a smile and a hug. And she was a great artist. She convinced me to draw one of the posters for our church. I had talks with her after Buck passed away. She missed him so. I know she is overjoyed to be with him again. I will miss her. - Charlotte Baker
Charlotte Baker
Friend
